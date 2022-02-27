Argentinský kouč Bielsa skončil po dalším debaklu u fotbalistů Leedsu

Článek
Leeds nevyhrál šest zápasů za sebou a v únoru se postaral o rekord anglické ligy, neboť v pěti duelech dostal za jediný měsíc rovných dvacet gólů. Nástupce Bielsy chce vedení klubu oznámit již v pondělí.
U fotbalistů Leedsu bojujících o udržení v Premier League skončil trenér Marcelo Bielsa. Bývalý kouč argentinské a chilské reprezentace převzal klub ve druhé lize v létě 2018 a o dva roky později s ním postoupil mezi elitu, na což Leeds čekal 16 let. Po sobotním debaklu 0:4 doma s Tottenhamem dělí klub od sestupu dva body.
|17.3.2022
|20. kolo
|Everton
|-
|Newcastle
|Everton - Newcastle
|Odloženo
|16.3.2022
|16. kolo
|Brighton
|-
|Tottenham
|Brighton - Tottenham
|Odloženo
|10.3.2022
|20. kolo
|Leeds
|-
|Aston Villa
|Leeds - Aston Villa
|Odloženo
|10.3.2022
|21. kolo
|Southampton
|-
|Newcastle
|Southampton - Newcastle
|Odloženo
|1.3.2022
|22. kolo
|Burnley
|-
|Leicester
|Burnley - Leicester
|Odloženo
|Včera
|27. kolo
|Everton
|-
|Manchester City
|Everton - Manchester City
|0 : 1
|Včera
|27. kolo
|Manchester Utd.
|-
|Watford
|Manchester Utd. - Watford
|0 : 0
|Včera
|27. kolo
|Crystal Palace
|-
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace - Burnley
|1 : 1
|Včera
|27. kolo
|Brighton
|-
|Aston Villa
|Brighton - Aston Villa
|0 : 2
|Včera
|27. kolo
|Brentford
|-
|Newcastle
|Brentford - Newcastle
|0 : 2
|Pořadí Poř.
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|Body
|1
|Manchester City F.C.
|27
|21
|3
|3
|64 : 17
|66
|2
|Liverpool F.C.
|26
|18
|6
|2
|70 : 20
|60
|3
|Chelsea F.C.
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49 : 18
|50
|4
|Manchester United F.C.
|27
|13
|8
|6
|44 : 34
|47
|5
|Arsenal F.C.
|24
|14
|3
|7
|38 : 27
|45
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
|24
|13
|3
|8
|35 : 30
|42
|7
|West Ham United F.C.
|25
|12
|5
|8
|43 : 32
|41
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|24
|11
|4
|9
|22 : 20
|37
|9
|Southampton F.C.
|26
|8
|11
|7
|34 : 37
|35
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|7
|12
|7
|25 : 30
|33
|11
|Crystal Palace C.F.
|27
|6
|12
|9
|37 : 38
|30
|12
|Aston Villa F.C.
|25
|9
|3
|13
|33 : 37
|30
|13
|Leicester City
|22
|7
|5
|10
|35 : 41
|26
|14
|Newcastle United F.C.
|25
|5
|10
|10
|28 : 45
|25
|15
|Brentford FC
|27
|6
|6
|15
|27 : 44
|24
|16
|Leeds United FC
|26
|5
|8
|13
|29 : 60
|23
|17
|Everton F.C.
|24
|6
|4
|14
|28 : 41
|22
|18
|Burnley FC
|24
|3
|12
|9
|22 : 30
|21
|19
|FC Watford
|26
|5
|4
|17
|25 : 47
|19
|20
|Norwich City F.C.
|26
|4
|5
|17
|15 : 55
|17
|dnes
|15 : 00
|27. kolo
|Chelsea
|-
|Leicester
|Chelsea - Leicester
|1.3.
|Odloženo
|22. kolo
|Burnley
|-
|Leicester
|Burnley - Leicester
|5.3.
|13 : 30
|28. kolo
|Leicester
|-
|Leeds
|Leicester - Leeds
|5.3.
|16 : 00
|28. kolo
|Aston Villa
|-
|Southampton
|Aston Villa - Southampton
|5.3.
|16 : 00
|28. kolo
|Burnley
|-
|Chelsea
|Burnley - Chelsea
|5.3.
|16 : 00
|28. kolo
|Newcastle
|-
|Brighton
|Newcastle - Brighton
|5.3.
|16 : 00
|28. kolo
|Norwich
|-
|Brentford
|Norwich - Brentford
|5.3.
|16 : 00
|28. kolo
|Wolves
|-
|Crystal Palace
|Wolves - Crystal Palace
|5.3.
|18 : 30
|28. kolo
|Liverpool
|-
|West Ham
|Liverpool - West Ham
|6.3.
|15 : 00
|28. kolo
|Watford
|-
|Arsenal
|Watford - Arsenal
