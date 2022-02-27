Hlavní obsah

Argentinský kouč Bielsa skončil po dalším debaklu u fotbalistů Leedsu

ČTK
Dnes 12:45

U fotbalistů Leedsu bojujících o udržení v Premier League skončil trenér Marcelo Bielsa. Bývalý kouč argentinské a chilské reprezentace převzal klub ve druhé lize v létě 2018 a o dva roky později s ním postoupil mezi elitu, na což Leeds čekal 16 let. Po sobotním debaklu 0:4 doma s Tottenhamem dělí klub od sestupu dva body.

Foto: Molly Darlington, Reuters

U fotbalistů Leedsu bojujících o udržení v Premier League skončil trenér Marcelo Bielsa. Foto: Molly Darlington, Reuters

