Legenda Juventusu Chiellini má namířeno do zámořské ligy

Chiellini působil v Juventusu od roku 2004 a získal s ním devět titulů. Mistr Evropy z roku 2020 odehrál za "Starou dámu" 558 zápasů a patří mu třetí místo v klubové historii. Víc utkání mají na kontě jen útočník Alessandro Del Piero (705) a brankář Gianluigi Buffon (685).
Giorgio Chiellini’s set to join LAFC in MLS, done deal. Full agreement now reached with final meeting expected in London in the coming days, while contracts are now almost ready. 🇺🇸 #LAFC
Chiellini will fly to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, here we go. #MLS pic.twitter.com/UJt4PE2O4N— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022