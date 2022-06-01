Hlavní obsah

Legenda Juventusu Chiellini má namířeno do zámořské ligy

ČTK
Dnes 10:31

Obránce Giorgio Chiellini má po odchodu z Juventusu, kde strávil 18 let, namířeno do Los Angeles FC. S účastníkem zámořské ligy MLS by měl sedmatřicetiletý fotbalista podle ESPN podepsat smlouvu v příštích dnech a následně se k týmu připojit. Kalifornský celek v rozehrané sezoně vede Západní konferenci.

Foto: Spada, ČTK/AP

Giorgio Chiellini odchází z Juventusu do Los Angeles.Foto: Spada, ČTK/AP

Článek

Chiellini působil v Juventusu od roku 2004 a získal s ním devět titulů. Mistr Evropy z roku 2020 odehrál za "Starou dámu" 558 zápasů a patří mu třetí místo v klubové historii. Víc utkání mají na kontě jen útočník Alessandro Del Piero (705) a brankář Gianluigi Buffon (685).

Reklama

Sdílejte článek
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     
  •  
     
     
     

MS v hokeji 2022 ve Finsku

Mistrovství světa ve Finsku probíhá od 13. do 29. května 2022, dějištěm šampionátu jsou letos finská města Helsinky a Tampere. Češi, které vede finský trenér Kari Jalonen, vstoupili do turnaje 14. května vítězným zápasem s Velkou Británií.

Program MS v hokeji 2022 | Kdy hrají Češi? | Aktuality z MS | Trenér Kari Jalonen | Soupiska | Kde sledovat MS? | Slovensko na MS | SESTŘIHY z MS

Tabulky | Výsledky | Pavouk playoff | Nejlepší střelci MS | Instagram Sport.cz

Nejnovější články

Načíst další články
SouhrnTabulkyVýsledkyKalendář

Souhrn:

2021/22

Souhrn z výsledků:
22.5.2022 38. kolo Benátky Benátky - Cagliari Cagliari Benátky - Cagliari 0 : 0
22.5.2022 38. kolo FC Turín FC Turín - AS Řím AS Řím FC Turín - AS Řím 0 : 3
20220522T15 : 00:00+0000
FC Turín vs. AS Řím
FC Turín vs. AS Řím
FC Turín
AS Řím
22.5.2022 38. kolo Spezia Spezia Calcio - SSC Neapol Neapol Spezia - Neapol 0 : 3
22.5.2022 38. kolo Sassuolo U.S. Sassuolo Calcio - AC Milán AC Milán Sassuolo - AC Milán 0 : 3
20220522T15 : 00:00+0000
Sassuolo vs. AC Milán
Sassuolo vs. AC Milán
Sassuolo
AC Milán
22.5.2022 38. kolo Salernitana Salernitana - Udinese Udinese Salernitana - Udinese 0 : 4
22.5.2022 38. kolo Lazio Řím SS Lazio Řím - Hellas Verona F.C. Hellas Verona Lazio Řím - Hellas Verona 3 : 3
22.5.2022 38. kolo Inter Inter Milán - Sampdoria Janov Sampdoria Inter - Sampdoria 3 : 0
22.5.2022 38. kolo Fiorentina AC Fiorentina - Juventus Juventus Fiorentina - Juventus 2 : 0
20220522T15 : 00:00+0000
Fiorentina vs. Juventus
Fiorentina vs. Juventus
Fiorentina
Juventus
22.5.2022 38. kolo Janov FC Janov - Boloňa FC Boloňa Janov - Boloňa 0 : 1
22.5.2022 38. kolo Atalanta Atalanta Bergamo - Empoli FC Empoli Atalanta - Empoli 0 : 1
Souhrn z tabulek:
Pořadí Poř. Tým Z V R P Skóre Body
1 AC Milán AC Milán 38 26 8 4 69 : 31 86
2 Inter Inter 38 25 9 4 84 : 32 84
3 Neapol Neapol 38 24 7 7 74 : 31 79
4 Juventus Juventus 38 20 10 8 57 : 37 70
5 Lazio Řím Lazio Řím 38 18 10 10 77 : 58 64
6 AS Řím AS Řím 38 18 9 11 59 : 43 63
7 Fiorentina Fiorentina 38 19 5 14 59 : 51 62
8 Atalanta Atalanta 38 16 11 11 65 : 48 59
9 Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 38 14 11 13 65 : 59 53
10 FC Turín FC Turín 38 13 11 14 46 : 41 50
11 Sassuolo Sassuolo 38 13 11 14 64 : 66 50
12 Udinese Udinese 38 11 14 13 61 : 58 47
13 Boloňa Boloňa 38 12 10 16 44 : 55 46
14 Empoli Empoli 38 10 11 17 50 : 70 41
15 Sampdoria Sampdoria 38 10 6 22 46 : 63 36
16 Spezia Spezia 38 10 6 22 41 : 71 36
17 Salernitana Salernitana 38 7 10 21 33 : 78 31
18 Cagliari Cagliari 38 6 12 20 34 : 68 30
19 Janov Janov 38 4 16 18 27 : 60 28
20 Benátky Benátky 38 6 9 23 34 : 69 27
Souhrn z kalendáře: