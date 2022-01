Brankář Sparty Salák kandiduje na cenu pro nejužitečnějšího hráče Ligy mistrů

Alexander Salák has backstopped @hcSpartapraha to victory in five of his six starts in a campaign that saw them reach the Quarter-Finals 👏

With a 94.64 save percentage, he's an obvious @LGT_Group MVP Award Nominee: https://t.co/Pr4Z6t7qi8#lgtengage #valuesworthsharing pic.twitter.com/fzRZbqfIEO