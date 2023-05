Game 5 in a nutshell.

Mo clearly scored.

Staal got away with something that resulted in a 5 minute major, a game misconduct AND a 3 game suspension to Bunting.

Gudas GRABBED Jarnkrok’s stick and opened the lane for Cousins.

Refs don’t impact the game, no.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/aLqfPXBOfQ