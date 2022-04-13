Hlavní obsah

V hokejovém Winter Classic 2023 se Bostonu postaví Pittsburgh

ČTK
Dnes 19:05

Soupeřem hokejistů Bostonu v tradičním zápase NHL pod širým nebem v příští sezoně bude podle informací ESPN Pittsburgh. Utkání na baseballovém stadionu Fenway Park se odehraje 2. ledna. Dějiště v Bostonu potvrdila už v únoru NHL, přesné datum a jméno soupeře ale zatím vedení ligy neoznámilo.

Foto: Reinhold Matay, Reuters

Hokejisté Bostonu se radují z vítězství nad Tampou Bay. Ilustrační foto.Foto: Reinhold Matay, Reuters

Článek

Pro Pittsburgh to bude třetí účast ve Winter Classic. Penguins stáli u vzniku tradice, v premiérovém ročníku v lednu 2008 hráli proti Buffalu.

Boston si pod otevřeným nebem zahraje už popáté, ve Fenway Parku se hokejisté představí podruhé. Na stadion baseballistů Boston Red Sox se Winter Classic vrátí po 13 letech.

