Pro Pittsburgh to bude třetí účast ve Winter Classic. Penguins stáli u vzniku tradice, v premiérovém ročníku v lednu 2008 hráli proti Buffalu.
Boston si pod otevřeným nebem zahraje už popáté, ve Fenway Parku se hokejisté představí podruhé. Na stadion baseballistů Boston Red Sox se Winter Classic vrátí po 13 letech.
The Penguins will face the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic.
The game will be played at Fenway Park and will be the Penguins’ first outdoor game since February of 2019.
