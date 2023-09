Logan Cooley brought the 13,097 fans at Rod Laver Arena to their feet as the @ArizonaCoyotes earned a 5-3 win in the first game of the 2023 #NHLGlobalSeries – Melbourne. 🇦🇺#NHLStats: https://t.co/DGJb3Ze9QS pic.twitter.com/ELY8NhfRNr