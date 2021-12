The Dakar pays tribute to one of its legends: Karel Loprais ‘’Monsieur Dakar’’ 6-times winner of the rally in the trucks category (1988, 1994, 1995, 1998, 1999 and 2001).

RIP Karel 🚚

Our deepest condolences to his family and his nephew, Ales Loprais. pic.twitter.com/YzYqRBU1iN