Draci vedou ve finále baseballové extraligy 2:1, od obhajoby je dělí jedna výhra

Marek Minařík ⚡️ gave Tempo lead for the first time in series with a 3-run homer in the 5th inning, which his team never lost and tied it at 1-1. 👋🏻 Game #3 is just moments away on @sportCT Plus.

🖥️ 13:00 | Stream: https://t.co/9a3Nvp1h2B #baseballzech #extraliga2023 pic.twitter.com/fb2iXmWvL1