Teď se už se může stát cokoliv, řekla Vondroušová po postupu přes USA

Marketa Vondrousova just played an absolute BLINDER against Danielle Collins to win 6-3 6-3 🔥🇨🇿

And barely a drop-shot in sight. Vondrousova's defence was unreal and her forehand checked through the court with A TON of kick.

"I'm very happy to be back."

Me too Marketa! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7xcDKwPQd3