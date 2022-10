Dominance mladé Češky graduje! Brenda Fruhvirtová drtí soupeřky, ve své kategorii nemá konkurenci

Brenda Fruhvirtova 🇨🇿 wins her 8th 25k ITF title of 2022. Incredible !!!

The 15 year old will zoom to a career high in a few weeks well inside the WTA top 150.

Defeats top seed In-Albon 🇨🇭 6-0 6-1 in Santa Margherita final today. Just 4 points lost on serve.

