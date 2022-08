Velký obrat! Dcera české hvězdy při premiéře na okruhu WTA zazářila

WOW 👏👏Elizabeth Mandlik 🤩🎾

She def. Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 6-3 and is now going to round 2️⃣🔥

That’s all folks, see you tomorrow 🎾🌴@MubadalaSVC | @WTA pic.twitter.com/LNAbMOZA0w