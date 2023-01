Krčmář byl hodně rychlý na lyžích, ale udělal dvě chyby na střelnici

Fantastic performances from the Top 3, fantastic conditions, too! Well done, Johannes, Martin & Sturla! 💪

Less than 24 hours and we're kicking off Pursuit Saturday @biathlonantholz 😍

Watch live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q and follow long on the Official IBU App! 📲 #ANT23 pic.twitter.com/WnJarOGDOX