Radost pro biatlon. Česká smíšená štafeta v Estonsku skončila pátá

Norway manages the Mixed Relay Hattrick and wins in Otepää! 🤩

🥇 🇳🇴 Norway

🥈 🇸🇪 Sweden

🥉 🇫🇷 France @FedFranceSki

Watch on https://t.co/wmTbTHYVVs and follow along on the Official IBU App! 💪 pic.twitter.com/vFl2gDJ916