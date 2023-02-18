Hlavní obsah

Štafeta biatlonistů se rvala o medaili. Ještě na posledním úseku vedla, v cíli byla čtvrtá

MS v biatlonu - štafeta mužů na 4x7,5 km záznam
Dnes 10:55Aktualizováno Dnes 13:15

Parádní výkon předvedli čeští biatlonisté ve štafetovém závodě na MS v německém Oberhofu. Finišman Jonáš Mareček vybíhal dokonce senzačně jako první, jenže vleže se v hodně větrném závodě nevyvaroval dvou trestných kol a dostaly se před něj favorizované Francie, Norsko, Švédsko. Čtvrté místo v cíli je přesto velkým úspěchem reprezentačního kvarteta. Útok Nora J. Boea na šesté zlato z letošního šampionátu nevyšel, Fillon Maillet na posledním úseku mu nedal šanci.

Foto: Petr Slavík/Český biatlon

Michal Krčmář na mistrovství světa v Oberhofu.Foto: Petr Slavík/Český biatlon

V mužské nominaci českého týmu byli Michal Krčmář, Tomáš Mikyska, Jakub Štvrtecký a Jonáš Mareček. Do závodu vyjeli s pořadovým číslem 8.

Další podrobnosti připravujeme.

V 15:00 je naplánovaná také štafeta žen.

