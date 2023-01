Dvořák byl na Světovém poháru ve Winterbergu osmý i ve čtyřbobech

#BMWIBSF World Cup in #Winterberg:

4-man #Bobsleigh

🥇 Francesco Friedrich🇩🇪: hampered by injury, he couldn't outrun his competitors at the start. But he could outdrive them. Which he did: third victory of the season!



📷 IBSF|Viesturs Lācis pic.twitter.com/F685xI3WfH