První závod SP skokanů v Ruce vyhrál Lanišek, Koudelka se nekvalifikoval

Sooo close! 🤏 Anže #Lanišek wins the first competition in #Ruka 🇫🇮 with a margin of 1.3 points over Stefan #Kraft! 💪

A new hill record of 149 m in the first round set him up for his second #worldcup victory! Congratulations! 🥳🥇#roadto4hills #4hills #skijumping #skispringen pic.twitter.com/fysAgHnKX7