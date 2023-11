Sáblíková druhá na trati 3000 metrů na SP v Pekingu

Ragne Wiklund 🇳🇴 is golden again in the Women's 3000m!



It's silver for Martina Sablikova 🇨🇿, while Mei Han 🇨🇳 claimed China's first-ever World Cup medal in the 3000m with bronze 🥉👀#SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/DlNKesb9es