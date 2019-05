Zahraniční média tepou finále Evropské ligy v Baku: Stupidní! Příště zkuste třeba Měsíc

🏟🤷‍♂️ Europa League finals attendances...



- 2019: 51,370



- 2018: 55,768



- 2017: 46,961



- 2016: 34,429



- 2015: 45,000



UEFA are reporting that this was the third highest attendance ever for a Europa League final pic.twitter.com/0vp7XVfSzi