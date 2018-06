Ronaldo opouští Real! Klub odmítl jeho žádost o další milióny, píší v Portugalsku

Cristiano Ronaldo is 100% leaving Real Madrid C.F. - Record 😭😭😭😭😭



"Irreversible decision from the captain of the team and best in the world" 💔💔💔💔💔#RealMadrid #Cristiano #RT#PORALG #TrapaDrive #WC2018 pic.twitter.com/A7xkJSUieh