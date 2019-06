Na lavičku by chtěl Mourinha, nebo Wengera. Dotáhne arabský miliardář akvizici Newcastlu do úspěšného konce?

Friends Reunited 🤝👀



Nothing to see here, just Jose Mourinho & Arsene Wenger chatting like old friends IN THE SAME STUDIO! 🔥🔥



Not long now to hear their thoughts on the Champions League final:



🕗 20:30 Mecca

📺 HD1 (English only audio option available)



Unmissable TV 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fFktrKoRf6