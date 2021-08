Michael Schumacher: Oslnivou kariéru odstartovala manažerova lež!

A new era of Formula 1 was about to begin 30 years ago as Michael Schumacher tests an F1 car for the first time. Schumacher impresses with the Jordan-Ford 191 & would make his F1 debut a few days later at the Belgian GP at Spa.

Silverstone Stowe Circuit, 20th August 1991. #F1