Nědosekov vyhrál na HME výšku výkonem sezony 237 centimetrů, sprinterka Pírková v semifinále neběžela

The standard in the 60m hurdles semifinals was exceptionally high with all eight finalists breaking eight seconds. 👌



🇳🇱 Visser 7.86

🇵🇱 Skrzyszowska 7.88

🇬🇧 Sember 7.89

🇫🇮 Neziri 7.97

🇬🇧 Porter 7.98

🇭🇺 Kozak 7.98

🇮🇹 Bogliolo 7.99

🇳🇱 Sedney 7.99



