Přetěžký boj o Tokio. Kanada je prošpikována borci z NBA, ale v jednom utkání se může stát cokoli, míní Balvín

Finally, we have two tantalising match-ups in Victoria that will decide who will duke it out for a ticket to #Tokyo2020 on Sunday.



🇨🇦 🆚 🇨🇿

🇹🇷 🆚 🇬🇷



Who is your #FIBAOQT MVP in Canada? 👇 https://t.co/9A9F50EAvB