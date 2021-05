Triatlonistka Frintová byla na úvod MS v Jokohamě jedenáctá

TOKYO BOUND!



With the WIN at the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Yokohama, Taylor Knibb has earned her spot on the U.S. Olympic Triathlon Team! 🇺🇸



At 23-years-old, she's the youngest woman triathlete to ever represent Team USA at the Olympic Games. #TokyoUnited pic.twitter.com/Av4YvIXlZV