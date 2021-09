Švýcar Küng obhájil evropský titul v časovce, Bárta byl sedmnáctý

🌟 Shining like a real champion does! @stefankueng gets European GOLD - again..🤩

A very strong @aka_muni leading until the last few minutes and finishing 4th 👏🏼 BRAVO ragazzi!#EuroRoad21 @UEC_cycling

__

📸 @frontalvision pic.twitter.com/cP1NBe3O3M