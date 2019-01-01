Rubriky:

Bývalý vítěz Super Bowlu ukončil kariéru na vrcholu Kilimandžára

Dnes 16:13 - New York

Originálně dal sbohem sportovní kariéře hráč amerického fotbalu Haloti Ngata. Vítěz Super Bowlu z roku 2013 s Baltimore Ravens oznámil odchod ze zámořské ligy NFL z vrcholu Kilimandžára.

 

Vítěz Super Bowlu z roku 2013 s Baltimore Ravens Haloti Ngata oznámil odchod z NFL.

"Končím na vrcholu," napsal na transparent, s kterým se nechal zvěčnit na nejvyšší africké

hoře, která měří 5895 metrů.

Pětatřicetiletý Ngata hrál v NFL třináct sezon, vedle Baltimoru nastupoval také za Detroit Lions a Philadelphii Eagles.

ČTK
