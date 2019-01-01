Bývalý vítěz Super Bowlu ukončil kariéru na vrcholu Kilimandžára

Originálně dal sbohem sportovní kariéře hráč amerického fotbalu Haloti Ngata. Vítěz Super Bowlu z roku 2013 s Baltimore Ravens oznámil odchod ze zámořské ligy NFL z vrcholu Kilimandžára.
"Končím na vrcholu," napsal na transparent, s kterým se nechal zvěčnit na nejvyšší africké
Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it. 💪🏽 #kissestotheskyformomanddad @ravens @detroitlionsnfl @philadelphiaeagles
hoře, která měří 5895 metrů.
Pětatřicetiletý Ngata hrál v NFL třináct sezon, vedle Baltimoru nastupoval také za Detroit Lions a Philadelphii Eagles.