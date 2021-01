Těsně za stupni. Sáblíková skončila čtvrtá

Natalia Voronina 🇷🇺 speeds into 3:56.853 in the Ladies' 3000m and wins 🥇 with a new track record 🔥



Antoinette de Jong and Irene Schouten 🇳🇱 take silver 🥈 and bronze 🥉#SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/6W6Ww7q1Xs