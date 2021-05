Gymnastická hvězda Bilesová se po roce a půl vítězně vrátila k závodům

Went to the #GKClassic tonight and came home with @Simone_Biles flowers!!!! She walked off the podium and gave them to my daughter. Her life was made tonight and I’m so in awe. Thank you, Simone, for taking a moment to make dreams come true. #SimoneBiles #USAGymnastics @USAGym pic.twitter.com/euh2u0OqkS