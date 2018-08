Kde jsou? Australský bouřlivák se zase vyznamenal. Zapomněl si vzít boty

KYRGIOS COMEBACK!



Nick Kyrgios saved a match point with a 2nd serve ace, to defeat American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-7(2), 5-7, 7-6(9) at the Cincinnati Masters!



Nick will take on Croatia's Borna Coric tomorrow, in the 2nd round! Keep it rolling, Nick! #GoAussies 🎾🇦🇺🙌 pic.twitter.com/elLcDVzJZA