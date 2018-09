Trenér Sereny se hájí: Nadala koučovali před každou výměnou. A nikdo to neřeší!

#USOpen#CarlosRamos backed by @ITF_Tennis over 'regrettable' @serenawilliams rant @usopen 🎾#SerenaWilliams was given three code violations by #Ramos, first for receiving coaching, second for racket abuse, third for verbal abuse of umpire



Details ▶️ https://t.co/lV2Q27hkPz pic.twitter.com/NTgGhvTMpM