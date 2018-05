Federer se bez tenisu nenudí. Vyzkoušel si i roli učitele

I❣️ @rogerfederer teaching Tennis in Zambia classroom cuz Tennis changes the world & Roger is the most inspirational tennis player ever 😍 💫🎾💚🌏🏆 #IWantaLesson #hot4teacher #SDG4 #educationempowers #Zambia #LundaziDistrict #Federer pic.twitter.com/wqLTqm2of7