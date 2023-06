🗣️ Dana White on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: “Both guys are absolutely dead serious.

“I probably spent an hour-and-a-half on the phone with them. They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it.

“Mark hit me up first and said, ‘Is Elon serious?’ and I said, ‘I… pic.twitter.com/BqvAIaBqQy