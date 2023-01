Smutná zpráva. Zemřel první africký mistr světa v boxerské těžké váze

South African outlets are reporting the death of 1980s heavyweight titleholder Gerrie Coetzee in Capetown. Coetzee knocked out Michael Dokes in 1983 and fought Mike Weaver, Leon Spinks, James Tillis, Greg Page, Pinklon Thomas, and others. Coetzee was 67. VC: crazyKOcounters pic.twitter.com/xrYu55Xkfs