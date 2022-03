Colbrelli spurtoval o výhru v úvodní etapě Kolem Katalánska, pak ho oživovali

Michael Matthews WINS Stage 1 of #VoltaCatalunya101! 🙌🏻

It was an uphill drag-race against Sonny Colbrelli & Quentin Pacher, the Australian kicked again with 50m to go to take the win! 💪

How does your #VelonFantasy team look after Stage 1? 🔮 pic.twitter.com/Rt8PsdwwRj