Sezona CS:GO startuje. Na Malta Vibes se představí hned čtyři týmy domácí scény

After a very competitive season, another one is about to start ☀️

The 5th Malta Vibes Knockout Series is scheduled to start on January 17th, and our participants are getting ready to fight!https://t.co/PIIYsOJCzb#VisitMalta #Pinnacle #Hellcase #GRID #EdenMaltaVibes pic.twitter.com/8EudsuSv9B