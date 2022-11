💥IT'S DONE: The last moments of Sweden’s 10th Championship win! The celebrations erupt in Sold-Out Swiss Life arena! The climax to the #WFC2022, which had 155,535 total attendees!

📺https://t.co/wdDRyALfh7

🔎 https://t.co/Ffo3QkV0F3#floorball #floorballunlimited #WFC2022 pic.twitter.com/yGF42l1zIP