Obrození giganta! Plácali se na dně, teď jsou zpátky ve hře

Brian Brobbey - last nine games for Ajax:



vs PSV ⚽️

vs Volendam 🅰️

vs Heerenveen ⚽️

vs Brighton ❌

vs Almere City 🅰️🅰️

vs Marseille ⚽️⚽️

vs NEC 🅰️

vs Waalwijk ⚽️

vs Sparta ⚽️🥅



A really good period for the 21-year-old De Toekomst graduate. Finally! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cysqKTRTYf