Skandál. Šlágr kola v Nizozemsku nedohrán

Dnes 16:28

Očekávaný šlágr kola v nizozemské lize byl přerušen a nedohrán pro diváckém nepokoje. Ajax doma prohrával s Feyenoordem 0:3, fanoušci začali dělat nepřístojnosti. Na hřiště létaly světlice z nabitého hlediště.

Foto: Peter Dejong, ČTK/AP

Hráči Ajaxu na ilustračním snímku.

Sudí Gozubuyuk nakonec rozhodl, že se pokračovat nebude.

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

