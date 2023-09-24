Skandál. Šlágr kola v Nizozemsku nedohrán

Článek
Sudí Gozubuyuk nakonec rozhodl, že se pokračovat nebude.
Připravujeme podrobnosti.
🚨 OFFICIEL ! Le match entre l’Ajax Amsterdam et le Feyenoord est SUSPENDU ! 😳— BeFootball (@_BeFootball) September 24, 2023
Des fumigènes ont été jetés sur le terrain, alors que l’Ajax était mené 3-0. pic.twitter.com/4DKTgg443w
Ajax - Feyenoord suspended, fireworks by Ultras on the pitch. Ajax getting destroyed by Feyenoord: 0-3 in the first half #AJAFEY pic.twitter.com/1Ck4adsdhu— DanielsenAxedal (@DanielsenAxedal) September 24, 2023
The match has officially been suspended. #ajafeyPosted by AFC Ajax on Sunday, September 24, 2023