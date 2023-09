Kolíky vzhůru! Slavný Ronaldo unikl červené, Slováci nakonec těsně prohráli

WATCH Ronaldo's Bad Tackle On Slovakia's GK.

For Me, That's A Red!



By the way, CR7 didn't look as sharp as he is in Saudi🤔



La Masia Lamine Yamal Trey Bruno Fernandes Balotelli Neo and Angel Jason Statham Sasha Obama NAFDAC World Champions Portugal Messipic.twitter.com/fcH22YD9qR