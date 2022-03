Z baráže o Katar peníze pro Ukrajinu. Ke Skotům se přidali Poláci, Velšané, Rakušané

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 We Stand Together🇺🇦

The FAW is pleased to announce that in a show of support to our friends in Ukraine, @Cymru will play an international challenge match on 29 March (KO 7.45pm) at Cardiff City Stadium to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.#TogetherStronger