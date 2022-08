Chelsea získala obránce Cucurellu, Brighton za něj dostane rekordní sumu

Official, confirmed and… here we go. Marc Cucurella joins Chelsea on a permanent deal worth £55m plus £7m in add-ons with contract until 2028. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Levi Colwill joins Brighton on loan until June 2023, no buy option.

🧘🏼‍♂️😉 pic.twitter.com/z0pnILVfMc