Kolem Mbappého znovu rušno. Po Liverpoolu se do hry vložil další gigant

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Liverpool are in talks with PSG over a sensational loan move for Kylian Mbappé.

The Reds are ready to offer Mbappé a one-year loan deal, which will bring in cash for PSG and allows the 24-year-old to complete his dream move to Real Madrid next year.… pic.twitter.com/U9gh4PAMC2