Novým koučem Manchesteru United je Ralf Rangnick

Tenis

SMEČE JANA KUKALA: Máme tým budoucnosti

Z finálového turnaje Davis Cupu v Innsbrucku sice čeští tenisté odjíždějí se dvěma porážkami, ale jejich výkony proti favorizovaným týmům Francie a Velké Británie jsou velkým příslibem do dalších let. V komentáři pro Sport.cz na to upozorňuje i bývalý kouč Jan Kukal.