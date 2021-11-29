Hlavní obsah

Novým koučem Manchesteru United je Ralf Rangnick

ČTK
Dnes 12:46

Novým trenérem fotbalistů Manchesteru United se stal Ralf Rangnick. Třiašedesátiletý německý kouč povede slavný anglický tým do konce sezony.

Foto: Carl Recine, Reuters

Novým koučem Manchesteru United je Ralf Rangnick

Článek

Informace připravujeme.

Včera 13. kolo Chelsea Chelsea F.C. - Manchester United F.C. Manchester Utd. Chelsea - Manchester Utd. 1 : 1
Včera 13. kolo Manchester City Manchester City F.C. - West Ham United F.C. West Ham Manchester City - West Ham 2 : 1
Manchester City vs. West Ham
Manchester City vs. West Ham
Manchester City
West Ham
Včera 13. kolo Leicester Leicester City - FC Watford Watford Leicester - Watford 4 : 2
Včera 13. kolo Brentford Brentford FC - Everton F.C. Everton Brentford - Everton 1 : 0
27.11.2021 13. kolo Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion - Leeds United FC Leeds Brighton - Leeds 0 : 0
27.11.2021 13. kolo Norwich Norwich City F.C. - Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Norwich - Wolves 0 : 0
27.11.2021 13. kolo Liverpool Liverpool F.C. - Southampton F.C. Southampton Liverpool - Southampton 4 : 0
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool
Southampton
27.11.2021 13. kolo Crystal Palace Crystal Palace C.F. - Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 1 : 2
27.11.2021 13. kolo Arsenal Arsenal F.C. - Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle Arsenal - Newcastle 2 : 0
21.11.2021 12. kolo Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur F.C. - Leeds United FC Leeds Tottenham - Leeds 2 : 1
Pořadí Poř. Tým Z V R P Skóre Body
1 Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. 13 9 3 1 31 : 5 30
2 Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. 13 9 2 2 27 : 7 29
3 Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. 13 8 4 1 39 : 11 28
4 West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. 13 7 2 4 24 : 16 23
5 Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. 13 7 2 4 15 : 17 23
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 12 : 12 20
7 Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. 12 6 1 5 11 : 17 19
8 Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. 13 5 3 5 21 : 22 18
9 Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion 13 4 6 3 12 : 14 18
10 Leicester City Leicester City 13 5 3 5 20 : 23 18
11 Crystal Palace C.F. Crystal Palace C.F. 13 3 7 3 19 : 19 16
12 Brentford FC Brentford FC 13 4 4 5 17 : 17 16
13 Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa F.C. 13 5 1 7 18 : 21 16
14 Everton F.C. Everton F.C. 13 4 3 6 16 : 20 15
15 Southampton F.C. Southampton F.C. 13 3 5 5 11 : 18 14
16 FC Watford FC Watford 13 4 1 8 18 : 24 13
17 Leeds United FC Leeds United FC 13 2 6 5 12 : 20 12
18 Burnley FC Burnley FC 12 1 6 5 14 : 20 9
19 Norwich City F.C. Norwich City F.C. 13 2 3 8 7 : 27 9
20 Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle United F.C. 13 0 6 7 15 : 29 6
zítra 20 : 30 14. kolo Newcastle Newcastle United F.C. - Norwich City F.C. Norwich Newcastle - Norwich Vsadit
zítra 21 : 15 14. kolo Leeds Leeds United FC - Crystal Palace C.F. Crystal Palace Leeds - Crystal Palace Vsadit
1.12. 20 : 30 14. kolo Watford FC Watford - Chelsea F.C. Chelsea Watford - Chelsea Vsadit
1.12. 20 : 30 14. kolo West Ham West Ham United F.C. - Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton West Ham - Brighton Vsadit
1.12. 20 : 30 14. kolo Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers - Burnley FC Burnley Wolves - Burnley Vsadit
1.12. 20 : 30 14. kolo Southampton Southampton F.C. - Leicester City Leicester Southampton - Leicester Vsadit
1.12. 21 : 15 14. kolo Aston Villa Aston Villa F.C. - Manchester City F.C. Manchester City Aston Villa - Manchester City Vsadit
1.12. 21 : 15 14. kolo Everton Everton F.C. - Liverpool F.C. Liverpool Everton - Liverpool Vsadit
2.12. 20 : 30 14. kolo Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur F.C. - Brentford FC Brentford Tottenham - Brentford Vsadit
2.12. 21 : 15 14. kolo Manchester Utd. Manchester United F.C. - Arsenal F.C. Arsenal Manchester Utd. - Arsenal Vsadit