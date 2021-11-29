Novým koučem Manchesteru United je Ralf Rangnick

Článek
Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2021
Novým trenérem fotbalistů Manchesteru United se stal Ralf Rangnick. Třiašedesátiletý německý kouč povede slavný anglický tým do konce sezony.
|Včera
|13. kolo
|Chelsea
|-
|Manchester Utd.
|Chelsea - Manchester Utd.
|1 : 1
|Včera
|13. kolo
|Manchester City
|-
|West Ham
|Manchester City - West Ham
|2 : 1
|Včera
|13. kolo
|Leicester
|-
|Watford
|Leicester - Watford
|4 : 2
|Včera
|13. kolo
|Brentford
|-
|Everton
|Brentford - Everton
|1 : 0
|27.11.2021
|13. kolo
|Brighton
|-
|Leeds
|Brighton - Leeds
|0 : 0
|27.11.2021
|13. kolo
|Norwich
|-
|Wolves
|Norwich - Wolves
|0 : 0
|27.11.2021
|13. kolo
|Liverpool
|-
|Southampton
|Liverpool - Southampton
|4 : 0
|27.11.2021
|13. kolo
|Crystal Palace
|-
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
|1 : 2
|27.11.2021
|13. kolo
|Arsenal
|-
|Newcastle
|Arsenal - Newcastle
|2 : 0
|21.11.2021
|12. kolo
|Tottenham
|-
|Leeds
|Tottenham - Leeds
|2 : 1
|Pořadí Poř.
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|Skóre
|Body
|1
|Chelsea F.C.
|13
|9
|3
|1
|31 : 5
|30
|2
|Manchester City F.C.
|13
|9
|2
|2
|27 : 7
|29
|3
|Liverpool F.C.
|13
|8
|4
|1
|39 : 11
|28
|4
|West Ham United F.C.
|13
|7
|2
|4
|24 : 16
|23
|5
|Arsenal F.C.
|13
|7
|2
|4
|15 : 17
|23
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|13
|6
|2
|5
|12 : 12
|20
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
|12
|6
|1
|5
|11 : 17
|19
|8
|Manchester United F.C.
|13
|5
|3
|5
|21 : 22
|18
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|4
|6
|3
|12 : 14
|18
|10
|Leicester City
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20 : 23
|18
|11
|Crystal Palace C.F.
|13
|3
|7
|3
|19 : 19
|16
|12
|Brentford FC
|13
|4
|4
|5
|17 : 17
|16
|13
|Aston Villa F.C.
|13
|5
|1
|7
|18 : 21
|16
|14
|Everton F.C.
|13
|4
|3
|6
|16 : 20
|15
|15
|Southampton F.C.
|13
|3
|5
|5
|11 : 18
|14
|16
|FC Watford
|13
|4
|1
|8
|18 : 24
|13
|17
|Leeds United FC
|13
|2
|6
|5
|12 : 20
|12
|18
|Burnley FC
|12
|1
|6
|5
|14 : 20
|9
|19
|Norwich City F.C.
|13
|2
|3
|8
|7 : 27
|9
|20
|Newcastle United F.C.
|13
|0
|6
|7
|15 : 29
|6
|zítra
|20 : 30
|14. kolo
|Newcastle
|-
|Norwich
|Newcastle - Norwich
|zítra
|21 : 15
|14. kolo
|Leeds
|-
|Crystal Palace
|Leeds - Crystal Palace
|1.12.
|20 : 30
|14. kolo
|Watford
|-
|Chelsea
|Watford - Chelsea
|1.12.
|20 : 30
|14. kolo
|West Ham
|-
|Brighton
|West Ham - Brighton
|1.12.
|20 : 30
|14. kolo
|Wolves
|-
|Burnley
|Wolves - Burnley
|1.12.
|20 : 30
|14. kolo
|Southampton
|-
|Leicester
|Southampton - Leicester
|1.12.
|21 : 15
|14. kolo
|Aston Villa
|-
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa - Manchester City
|1.12.
|21 : 15
|14. kolo
|Everton
|-
|Liverpool
|Everton - Liverpool
|2.12.
|20 : 30
|14. kolo
|Tottenham
|-
|Brentford
|Tottenham - Brentford
|2.12.
|21 : 15
|14. kolo
|Manchester Utd.
|-
|Arsenal
|Manchester Utd. - Arsenal
