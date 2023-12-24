Hlavní obsah

Wolves - Chelsea 2:1První štědrovečerní utkání Premier League po 28 letech vyhráli fotbalisté Wolverhamptonu, kteří porazili Chelsea

Dnes 16:16

První štědrovečerní utkání anglické Premier League po 28 letech vyhráli fotbalisté Wolverhamptonu, kteří v 18. kole porazili 2:1 Chelsea.

Foto: Carl Recine, Reuters

Hráči Wolverhamptonu slaví gól v zápase s Chelsea

Anglická fotbalová liga - 18. kolo:
Wolverhampton - Chelsea 2:1 (51. Lemina, 90+3. Doherty - 90+6. Nkunku).
1.Arsenal18124236:1640
2.Liverpool18116137:1639
3.Aston Villa18123338:2239
4.Tottenham18113437:2436
5.Manchester City17104340:2034
6.West Ham1893631:3030
7.Newcastle1892736:2229
8.Manchester United1891818:2328
9.Brighton1876534:3127
10.Chelsea1864829:2822
11.Wolverhampton1864823:3022
12.Bournemouth1764724:3222
13.Fulham1863926:3121
14.Brentford1754824:2419
15.Crystal Palace1846818:2618
16.Everton1882823:2216
17.Nottingham18351019:3314
18.Luton17331118:3212
19.Burnley18321318:3611
20.Sheffield United18231313:449

Související témata:
Fotbal
Anglie
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (Wolves)
Chelsea FC
