Podrobnosti připravujeme…
|Anglická fotbalová liga - 18. kolo:
|Wolverhampton - Chelsea 2:1 (51. Lemina, 90+3. Doherty - 90+6. Nkunku).
|1.
|Arsenal
|18
|12
|4
|2
|36:16
|40
|2.
|Liverpool
|18
|11
|6
|1
|37:16
|39
|3.
|Aston Villa
|18
|12
|3
|3
|38:22
|39
|4.
|Tottenham
|18
|11
|3
|4
|37:24
|36
|5.
|Manchester City
|17
|10
|4
|3
|40:20
|34
|6.
|West Ham
|18
|9
|3
|6
|31:30
|30
|7.
|Newcastle
|18
|9
|2
|7
|36:22
|29
|8.
|Manchester United
|18
|9
|1
|8
|18:23
|28
|9.
|Brighton
|18
|7
|6
|5
|34:31
|27
|10.
|Chelsea
|18
|6
|4
|8
|29:28
|22
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|18
|6
|4
|8
|23:30
|22
|12.
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|4
|7
|24:32
|22
|13.
|Fulham
|18
|6
|3
|9
|26:31
|21
|14.
|Brentford
|17
|5
|4
|8
|24:24
|19
|15.
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|6
|8
|18:26
|18
|16.
|Everton
|18
|8
|2
|8
|23:22
|16
|17.
|Nottingham
|18
|3
|5
|10
|19:33
|14
|18.
|Luton
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18:32
|12
|19.
|Burnley
|18
|3
|2
|13
|18:36
|11
|20.
|Sheffield United
|18
|2
|3
|13
|13:44
|9