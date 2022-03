Manchester Utd.

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

20 @PremierLeague goals for the 4th time in his 5 seasons with the Reds.

🇪🇬 @MoSalah 👑 pic.twitter.com/4m9n7Ta2jy