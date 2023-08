FILE - Washington Capitals' Carl Hagelin in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Hagelin announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, his decision to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)