After 20 years Trinidad and Tobago will be returning to the Winter Olympic Games!!!!

The 2022 Winter Olympics takes place in Beijing from February 4th - 20th.

Athletes

Pilot - Axel Brown

Breakman - Andre Marcano

Alternate - Mikel Thomas will represent #TeamTTO 🇹🇹 in Bobs… pic.twitter.com/WRBUdRllf1