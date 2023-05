It’s been a day full of 5 setters, and it’s Jiří Lehečka 🇨🇿 who comes through the latest, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 🇩🇪 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, running away with the deciding set in the end. A great win given Struff’s recent form!#RolandGarros #RG2023 pic.twitter.com/8dKt5HhtYH