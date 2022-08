Úspěšné mladé tenistky přišly do sídla ČOV, Kejval v nich vidí naděje pro OH

The Czech Republic are 2022 U14 European champions!

The championships took place last weekend in Loano, Italy, and they beat Slovakia 2-0 in the final.

From left to right:

Alena Kováčková, Eliska Forejtková, Laura Samsonová and captain Petra Cetkovská.

VÝBORNĚ 🏆💪🙌🇨🇿!!’ pic.twitter.com/JxKytc8lDT