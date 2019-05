Arsenal obvolává fanoušky. Nabízí vstupenky na finále Evropské ligy v Baku, o které není zájem

🏟 Stadium capacity in Baku: 68,750

🤯 Arsenal fan tickets: 6,000

🤯Chelsea fan tickets: 6,000

🤬 Mkhitaryan can't go due to political tensions



🏟 Stadium capacity in Madrid: 68,000

🤯 Liverpool fan tickets 16,610

🤯 Spurs fan tickets: 16,610



UEFA are a joke. 😡 pic.twitter.com/ik3KZcyIP7